INDIA

Teenager commits suicide in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A 19-year-old teenager has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said that they have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at New Ashok Nagar police station after the teenager’s brother alleged that one Amit Tyagi had sent him a few incriminating messages, and a photo of his sister.

According to the police, on Tuesday, around 3.30 p.m., the police received a call that a girl had committed suicide by hanging herself in D block, following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“The girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan with her ‘dupatta’ in the rented room. The room was locked from inside but no suicide note was found. The crime team with forensic experts were called at the spot and the body was shifted to LBS Mortuary for autopsy,” said a senior police officer.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that she studied up to Class 12 and she was working in a firm located in Sector-2, Noida.

“She was living here for two months with her roommate. Her brother claimed that he had received a few incriminating messages and photos from Amit Tyagi in which he could be seen with the deceased. The 19-year-old, after this, was disturbed and committed suicide,” the police officer added.

20230517-182405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    On 74th R-Day, Mumbai SIES, Aditya Birla Group salute armed forces

    Naxals blow up mobile tower in Bihar

    Modi, Mamata join eminent musicians to mourn Shivkumar Sharma’s death

    Tele-ICU programme to begin in Lucknow SGPGIMS soon