A teenage girl died in a tram accident on Thursday at Haymarket in the central business district of Sydney.

According to the New South Wales (NSW) Police Force, at about 12 a.m., emergency services were called to George Street, Haymarket, following reports of a pedestrian trapped under a light rail tram, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police officers found a 16-year-old girl suffering critical injuries and freed her with the assistance of the Fire and Rescue NSW crew.

The girl received medical treatment at the scene but was unable to survive.

The 52-year-old male driver of the tram was taken to a hospital for mandatory testing.

After the accident, a crime scene was established with light rail services between Central and Circular Quay stations temporarily suspended.

The services resumed operation later in the morning.

Circumstances regarding the crash are currently under investigation by police and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

A witness told the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) that the young girl was attempting to get from one side of the street to the other and perhaps jumping in between two carriages of the light rail, before she got trapped underneath.

“It is the first fatality directly involving the CBD and Eastern Suburbs light rail line since it opened about three years ago,” the SMH said.

