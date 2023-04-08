INDIA

Teenager found dead under mysterious circumstances at banquet hall in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A 19-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a banquet hall in Delhi’s Alipur area, an official said on Saturday, adding that the police have taken one suspect into custody.

The deceased has been identified as Bunty, a native of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the official, a PCR call was received by the police informing that a youth, who had slept at the Suryadev Rajwara Farms on Friday night, was not giving any response following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“At the banquet hall on GT Karnal Road, Bunty’s body was found on a sofa in a temporary tent. No visible injury mark was found on the body,” a senior police officer said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased worked with the banquet hall as a temporary electrician. His phone was found missing,” the officer said.

The deceased had come to the banquet hall at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

“A case of murder has been registered at the Alipur police station. After scanning the CCTV footage, one suspect has been taken into custody and his interrogation is underway,” the officer said.

20230408-220805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    University of Pennsylvania to address fundamental challenges in India’s post Covid...

    Coordination lacking among NDA alliance partners in Bihar: Tejashwi

    Some influencers stooping to any level to get likes, says Sada

    Probe ordered into food poisoning at Telangana’s IIIT Basara