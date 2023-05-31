A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after a minor, who had gone for routine medical checkup at a hospital at east Delhi, was found seven months pregnant, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

A senior police official said that on Monday, a police control room call was received from the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital regarding a 15-year-old minor who was found to be pregnant following which a police team was dispatched.

“The minor girl, a resident of Murshibabad in West Bengal, told police that she married the 17-year-old boy in West Bengal on August 25 last year and they had consensual sexual relations and as a result, she got pregnant,” said the official.

In January, they both came to Delhi and started living in a rented accommodation at West Jawahar Park near Laxmi Nagar area.

“Sakhi centre was also informed by the doctors and after her counselling and medical examination, a case under section 376 (2) (n) (rape) of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered at the Laxmi Nagar police station,” said the official.

“The victim had been kept at one stop centre at LBS hospital and the juvenile was apprehended and produced before Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Tuesday. The JJB board released the accused on undertaking and fixed the next date of hearing for age verification,” the official added.

