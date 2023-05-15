INDIA

Teenager held in Delhi for stalking & harassing girl

NewsWire
0
0

A 19-year-old teenager was arrested for stalking and creating three fake Gmail accounts of his ex-girlfriend and then sending obscene photos of the girl to her and her relatives in order to take “revenge” after the breakup, an official said on Monday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Manas Lahora, a resident of Laxmi Vihar near Mohan Garden, a B.Sc (Electronics)first year student.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Surendra Choudhary said that on April 7, a complaint was received wherein the complainant alleged that someone had created three fake Gmail accounts, and sent obscene photos and videos of her to her as well as her relatives.

During the investigation, on the basis of technical surveillance and analysis of IPDR details of the alleged fake Gmail accounts, the alleged person was located near Uttam Nagar and Mohan Garden area.

“Accordingly, Manas was arrested from Mohan Garden area. The alleged teenager was questioned and he admitted that he was in a relationship with the complainant since 2021 and later in 2023 she refused to be in relationship with him,” said Choudhary.

In order to take revenge and defame the girl, he created fake Gmail accounts and sent obscene photos and videos of her to the complainant and her family members through these fake Gmail accounts.

“From Manas’ possession, one laptop being used in the commission of the crime was recovered. One mobile phone was also recovered from his possession having Instagram chats with the complainant,” the official added.

20230515-191805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Psychotropic substances of Rs 23.36 cr seized in Punjab

    2nd T20I: India v Australia clash to start at 9.30 pm,...

    LJP (Ram Vilas) to go it alone in UP Assembly polls

    Kerala solar scam accused Saritha Nair arrested