INDIA

Teenager held on murder charge in Delhi

A teenager was arrested for stabbing a 35-year-old man to death in Delhi’s Farsh Bazaar area, a Delhi Police official on Monday.

The accused was identified as Karan (18), a resident of Delhi who was planning to flee to Mumbai after committing the crime.

According to police, on May 6, at 11.56 p.m., a PCR call was received that one Rahul, a resident of Vishwash Nagar, suffered multiple stab injuries in a quarrel and succumbed to injuries in a hospital.

“During investigation, CCTV footage was found in which accused Karan was seen stabbing the deceased multiple times,” said Rohit Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

Further, the police team tasked with the probe came to know that the accused was not carrying any phone, or any account details and his parents also did not know about his whereabouts.

“The case was becoming difficult to crack as the accused whereabouts were unknown after interrogation of more than 42 persons who were his contacts, CDR, and CCTV analysis. A few days back father of the accused received a call from an unknown number. Immediately, he was questioned during which he divulged that his Karan had called him up saying that he is going to Mumbai forever and will never return,” said the DCP.

The phone location was traced, which showed the accused in Surat. “A team was dispatched to Surat in Gujarat. The phone owner was apprehended who revealed that some passer-by had taken his phone for making a call and thereafter deleted the called numbers,” said the official.

“The team in coordination with Surat Police Crime Branch made an extensive search of the place where the phone call was made and after analysing over 60 cameras and vehicle analysis traced him to a factory yard where the accused started working one day back. He was immediately nabbed,” said the official.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he intended to earn some money in Surat and finally move to Mumbai.

“He wanted to stay in Mumbai for good as he does not have good relations with his stepmother and father,” the official added.

