Teenager killed after fire breaks out at apartment in Ahmedabad

A 17-year-old girl was killed after a fire broke out in seventh floor of a residential apartment in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The blaze erupted around 7 a.m. at the the house of Suresh Jeerawala after which he and his family members rushed out but Pranjal (his neice) got stuck in her bedroom and fell unconscious.

She was rescued by fire fighters and rushed to hospital, where the doctor declared her dead.

Local resident Mahesh Chopra alleged: “The teenager died because of an “ill-equipped” fire system, firefighters’ water cannon could hardly reach the fifth floor, whereas fire had broken out on the seventh floor. Because of the delay in dousing the fire, the teenager has died.”

Refuting these allegations, in-charge chief fire officer Jayesh Khadia told mediapersons that it took time

to resuce the trapped girl as balcony had an iron grill. The fire man climbed the eighth floor, cut the iron grill, and rescued the girl, but by that time, she had fallen unconscious.

