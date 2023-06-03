INDIA

Teenager meets watery grave in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

NewsWire
A class 10 student drowned in a swimming pool in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, sources said here on Saturday.

Mohammad Sharik, along with his six friends had gone to Sandis compound for swimming on Friday.

“We were busy swimming inside the pool and no one noticed Sharik drowning. He did not know how to swim and went into the deep water. A lifeguard jumped inside and rescued him but he had gone unconscious,” said Samir, one of the boys.

He was rushed to Bhagalpur medical college and hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

When contacted, Rajiv Kumar, the operator of the swimming pool of Sandis compound said: “Three lifeguards are deployed there. After entering into the pool, the boys were enjoying themselves when the mishap took place. One of our trainers rescued him and rushed him to the hospital.”

“We have directed the municipal officers to initiate an inquiry into the incident. There were trainers present at the swimming pool and so as life jackets, still such a mishap took place,” said Kumar Anurag, district magistrate of Bhagalpur.

