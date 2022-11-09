INDIA

Teenager raped by maternal granduncle in Delhi

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her maternal granduncle in Outer North Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy, police said on Wednesday.

A senior police official said that they have lodged a rape case in this matter.

“The girl has alleged that her maternal granduncle Mohammed Amrish assaulted her on Tuesday. The accused was accompanied by a friend. We took the girl to a nearby government hospital where she was made to undergo a medical test. After getting her medical report, we lodged a rape case,” the police said.

According to a police source, the accused is a dismissed Tihar Jail employee who faced action in connection with an alleged fraud case. On being asked, the police said they would verify it from Tihar authority.

The girl told mediapersons that around a year back, the accused had attempted to assault her sexually but then, no case was lodged and the matter was hushed up.

“Amrish came with one of his aides. He pushed me inside the room and violated me. He threatened me of dire consequences if I revealed it to others and fled the spot. Around 4 p.m., when my mother came home, I narrated the incident to her and she decided to approach the police,” the victim said.

The police said that they were looking into the matter.

