A 17-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble, 248 hours after the devastating quake jolted Turkey on February 6, the media reported.

Aleyna Olmez was saved from the debris of the collapsed Atabey apartment building in the Kayabasi neighbourhood of Kahramanmaras, Anadolu news agency reported.

She was rushed to hospital.

The death toll in the devastating twin earthquake that rocked Turkey has reached 36,187.

20230216-180405