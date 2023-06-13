SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Teenager Robert Renan earns Brazil call-up for friendlies

NewsWire
0
0

Uncapped Zenit Saint-Petersburg center-back Robert Renan has been drafted into Brazil’s squad for friendlies against Guinea and Senegal, the South American country’s football confederation said.

The 19-year-old replaces Fluminense defender Nino, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury, a Xinhua report said.

Renan impressed Brazil’s interim manager Ramon Menezes with his performances in the Russian Premier League and this year’s under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The five-time world champions will meet Guinea in Barcelona on June 17 and Senegal in Lisbon three days later.

The fixtures will be Brazil’s final outings before South America’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers begin in September.

20230613-095402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2nd Division League: Shillong Lajong, United SC, Bengaluru Utd among five...

    ISL 2022-23: AIFF Disciplinary Committee rejects Kerala Blasters’ protest

    Cristiano Ronaldo back in Manchester for club’s pre-season training

    Salernitana hold Milan in Serie A