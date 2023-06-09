INDIA

Teenager shot at in Delhi, police launches probe

NewsWire
0
0

A 19-year-old teenager was shot at by unidentified persons in Delhi’s Trilokpuri area, an official said on Friday.

The injured has been identified as Karan, a resident of Trilokpuri.

According to police, on Thursday information regarding the gun shot at Block-32, Trilokpuri was received at Mayur Vihar police station.

“The injured Karan was taken to Dharamshila hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Subsequently, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered,” said a senior police official.

The official said that the CCTV footage of the place of incident is being analysed and the identity of accused persons is being established.

Karan works in a gym at Chilla Village, Delhi and his mother Geeta is a bootlegger and she has been externed on May 25 for a period of 2.5 months.

20230609-162601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Battle for UP: BJP follows ‘Hindu first’ policy to counter Akhilesh

    Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, boats out for rescue in old city

    The future of wearable technology

    PM to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 595 cr in Varanasi