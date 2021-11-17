A 19-year-old girl was shot dead, allegedly by her former boyfriend, while she was on her way home with her elder brother on a bike in Bareilly district.

The accused, identified as Rajneesh, went to the same school as the girl.

The victim’s brother told police that they were returning home after shopping in the Fatehganj East area on Tuesday, when Rajnish came before the bike and knocked the brother-sister duo off the bike on the road.

Then, he dragged his sister by the hair, tore her clothes and shot her five times at point blank range. The injured man said the attack was over even before he could pick himself up and save his sister.

Rohit Singh Sajwan, Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), said while police teams were searching for Rajneesh, he walked into the SSP office, later on Tuesday afternoon, and surrendered along with the murder weapon.

He said he killed the girl because she did not keep her promise of marrying him.

Some villagers claimed the girl broke off ties with Rajneesh after her parents came to know about their relationship and did not approve of it. They fixed her marriage elsewhere and she was ready to follow her parents’ wishes.

SSP Sajwan said, “The girl was shot in the neck and abdomen and she died on the spot. Her body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Tuesday evening. An FIR has been registered against Rajneesh under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 504 (intentional insult). He has been sent to jail.”

A police force has been deployed at the village to maintain law and order till the matter settles down, the SSP said.

–IANS

amita/dpb