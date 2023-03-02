A 19-year-old teenager was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Bawana area, an official said on Thursday, adding that three suspects have been identified and a manhunt is underway to arrest them.

The deceased was identified as Karan, a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana. He used to work at a cosmetics factory.

According to the police, at around 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday information was received from Maharishi Valmiki Hospital Bawana regarding a man with multiple stab injuries who was brought dead.

“During initial investigation, the CCTV footage showed that at 8.15 p.m. a boy came to the factory and asked the foreman to call Karan as he wanted to meet him. Karan can be seen exiting the factory in the footage to meet that boy but after a few minutes he was stabbed,” said a senior police official.

“There were multiple stab injuries on neck, chest and leg and a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and three suspects have been identified based on local intelligence.”

