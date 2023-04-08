INDIA

Teenager stabs fiance on pretext of making reels in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

A 17-year-old teenager has been taken into custody on the charges of stabbing her fiance in neck on the pretext of making reels in Karnataka’s Haveri district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Om Public School on the outskirts of Ranebennur town.

Seriously injured victim, identified as Devendra Gouda, was rushed to a private hospital and his condition is said to be serious.

According to police, as the girl was in love with somebody else, she planned to attack Gouda, with whom she got engaged on March 3. The girl invited Gouda to a park and told him that she wants give him a gift.

Under the garb of giving him gift, she tied Gouda’s hands, asked him to close his eyes, and stabbed him in the neck.

Gouda’s parents have lodged a complaint against the girl with Halageri police station. Investigation is on.

20230408-141202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA raids multiple locations in J&K’s Baramulla district

    Police, CRPF party fired upon at Srinagar checkpoint

    Declining Deficit: Faster growth to give greater fiscal leg-room to states

    Women empowerment will lead to equitable, diverse growth story: Minister