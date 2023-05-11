WORLD

Tehran, Moscow discuss further improvement of economic ties

Iran and Russia have exchanged views on ways to further expand all-out relations, particularly in the fields of trade and economy.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday discussed the issue on the sidelines of a quadrilateral meeting on the Syria issue in Moscow, which were also presented by Syrian and Turkish foreign ministers, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Amir-Abdollahian called for greater efforts to accelerate the already improving bilateral relations between Iran and Russia along their current “right” path, saying Wednesday’s high-level quadrilateral meeting was a positive outcome of such cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, Lavrov said the imminent holding of the Russia-Iran joint economic commission in Tehran will play an important role in the deepening of the bilateral relations, expressing his hope that the trade and economic sectors of Iran would have an active presence in the 14th edition of the International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic world: Kazan Forum” during May 18-19.

The two foreign ministers also highlighted the positive impacts of cooperation in developing the International North-South Transport Corridor as well as the financial and banking sectors on improving and deepening the bilateral economic and trade relations, calling for facilitating mutual activities in private sectors and trips between the two countries.

Iran and Russia, both under sanctions imposed by the US, have been expanding their political and economic relations to counter the US moves.

