The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Denmark’s Ambassador to Iran to protest against an attack on Iran’s embassy in Copenhagen by an assailant holding a “cold weapon”.

During the meeting, the Ministry on Friday stressed that, according to the Vienna Convention, the host government’s responsibility is clear with regard to the security of other countries’ diplomats in its country, and the Danish government is seriously expected to remain committed to its international commitments regarding the safety of other states’ diplomatic missions on its soil.

For his part, the Danish Ambassador said that he will immediately report the situation to Copenhagen, and emphasised the security measures will be strengthened, according to the Iranian Ministry’s official website.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian slammed the failure to ensure the security of Iran’s embassy and Ambassador in Copenhagen, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a phone call with Afsaneh Nadipour, the Iranian Ambassador to Copenhagen, Amir-Abdollahian said such an attack against a female ambassador with diplomatic immunity in a European state was “regrettable”.

According to Nadipour, the assailant, carrying a cold weapon, broke into the embassy’s premises on Friday and threatened the employees, and caused damage to the vehicles in the parking lot of the embassy.

Danish police said it had arrested the 32-year-old man for the attack, adding the suspect will have a court hearing in Copenhagen on Saturday.

20221008-041003