WORLD

Tehran welcomes normalisation of ties with Riyadh, Cairo: Iranian FM

NewsWire
0
0

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said Tehran welcomes the normalisation of relations with Riyadh and Cairo within the framework of its policy of strengthening ties with Muslim countries.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks at a joint press conference in Baghdad with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein following their meeting earlier on Wednesday, according to official news agency IRNA.

The Foreign Minister praised efforts by Iraq’s officials, particularly the Foreign Minister, to host rapprochement talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad, and to bring about a detente between Tehran and Cairo, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also thanked his Iraqi counterpart’s efforts to bring Iran’s views closer to those of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Turning to bilateral ties with Iraq, Amir-Abdollahian highlighted Tehran’s sustained efforts to improve relations with its western neighbour.

He said Iran supports Iraq’s territorial integrity and independence, as well as the Iraqi government.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning and met with the country’s top officials.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shia cleric.

To improve bilateral relations and ease regional tension, Baghdad hosted several rounds of direct talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia over the past two years.

In recent years, Iran announced readiness to mend ties with Egypt by settling differences on certain issues.

20230223-010803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Traffic accident kills 6 in Ethiopia

    World Judo Championships: India’s Tulika Maan bows out in second round

    Hungary’s inflation hits 21.1%, highest in 26 yrs

    Five teenagers detained in Hong Kong under security law