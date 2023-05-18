Amid the ongoing unrest in the country, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has announced a Karachi-to-Islamabad ‘Save Pakistan march from May 22 and asked its workers to get ready for the ‘historical march’.

In a statement, TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi said he was saddened to see how the “entire (governance) system was being sacrificed at the altar of the ego of a few”, Dawn news reported.

He said both the government and the opposition were to be blamed for the mess.

“An organised and unbridled campaign against the national institutions only proves incompetence of the ruling elite. Egotism, arrogance and incompetence had ruined, and is further ruining, the state by causing collapse of the system.

“Everyone knows how the current ruling elite (PDM) came to power and had destroyed the economy: no segment of society has been left unaffected by the disastrous policies that the government is following.

“The economic conditions are deteriorating by the day. It necessitates efforts by all concerned to save the country and the TLP will be on the roads on Monday,” Rizvi says.

