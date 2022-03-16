ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tehseen Poonawalla on his revelation: ‘It was a reality show gig’

After ‘revealing’ his secret on reality show ‘Lock Upp’ that he slept with the wife of a top industrialist, Tehseen Poonawalla left the audience in utter shock.

Now, he says that his act was misconstrued and it was nothing but a part of the ‘reality show gig’.

Tehseen explained that it was a part of the process. Before the show began, the contestants were asked to share a few secrets with the makers, as a powerful tool to be used as and when required on the show.

The secret that Tehseen gave out to save his transgender friend Saisha Shinde from eviction on ‘Lock Upp’, he claims, was misconstrued and the headlines appeared as if he made a direct confession of a recent incident.

Tehseen explained, “The secret is age-old and holds no relevance in today’s day. It was 20 years back and it was only a reality show gig for me! I sportingly revealed a secret because it was a fun part of the format of the reality show, and in the end it’s a game.”

Talking about his choice to agree to reveal a secret to save one of his fellow contestants he added, “Saisha is a friend and I felt that my secret was very small in front of her story that she wants to tell the world as a transgender, which is why I didn’t think twice about revealing any of my secrets and used the opportunity for her benefit.”

In the confession, Tehseen said, “India’s topmost industrialist offered me to sleep with his wife. For that, he booked an entire nightclub for Saturday and Sunday. His condition was that he wanted to see me sleeping with his wife.”

Eventually, Tehseen was evicted from the show.

‘Lock Upp’ hosted by Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

