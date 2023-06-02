INDIA

Tej Pratap keeps away from the review meeting of his department chaired by CM

NewsWire
0
0

Raising fresh speculation that all may not be well between ruling allies JD-U and RJD, a meeting of Bihar’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, here, saw minister Tej Pratap Yadav skipping it.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s residence.

The Bihar Chief Minister takes review meetings of every department these days and ministers concerned are normally present there. Even Tejashwi Yadav was present on several occasions during the meetings of his departments chaired by Nitish Kumar.

This was the first time that Tej Pratap Yadav was not present in a meeting and assumes significance ahead of the all opposition parties meeting scheduled on June 12 in Patna’s Gyan Bhawan.

Tej Pratap Yadav went to Sanjay Gandhi zoological park on Thursday and reviewed the facilities being provided to wild animals there. A video of him “talking” to wild animals went viral on social media.

20230602-225203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra government issues gazette notification for new zone in Amaravati

    Telugu states’ CMs convey Mother’s Day greetings

    Arshdeep Singh nominated for ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year...

    I’m chuffed at the stimulating aspect of mentoring: Viswanathan Anand (Book...