Tej Pratap my Gurudev, says new RJD MLC after attack

Hours after RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav levelled serious allegations against newly-elected party MLC Saurabh Kumar, terming him “an extremely voluptuary person who is running beer bars in Mumbai”, the latter said that Tej Pratap is his “Gurudev”.

“I don’t know what the exact matter is. I will go to Patna on Saturday and meet Tej Pratap Yadav and will address whatever confusion he has. He is my Gurudev,” Saurabh Kumar told reporters in Bagha in West Champaran district during a felicitation meeting following his victory.

“I believe that political opponents are giving wrong information to him. I have sent a message to Tej Pratap Yadav ji and will address whatever concerns he has,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, said: “Saurabh Kumar is an extremely voluptuary kind of person who owns beer bars in Mumbai. He earned the MLC ticket of RJD on the basis of money power. He has made a lavish toilet for Tejashwi Yadav and his wife in 10 Circular Road (residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi).”

“I have exposed Saurabh Kumar and I will expose another mischief very soon,” he added.

20220413-230127

