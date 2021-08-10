Rashtriya Janata Dal’s supremo Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday threatened media persons for running a story related to his statement on party state president Jagadanand Singh.

Tej Pratap, during the RJD youth wing meeting on Sunday (August 8), had said that some people are working like Hitler (dictator) in the party. Tej Pratap however had not taken the name of Jagadanand Singh but gave enough hints. He said that the post (Chair) is not family property of any leader in the RJD.

After Tej Pratap’s statement, Jagadanand Singh has now stopped coming to the party office in Patna.

When reporters asked him about this on Tuesday, Tej Pratap threatened to file a case against media organizations which he claims have misquoted his statement.

“For running wrong news related to Jagada Babu (Jagadanand Singh), I would file a PIL against those media organizations which are running that story,” Tej Pratap said.

When reporters asked why a PIL, he corrected himself and said a case would be filed against them.

This is not the first time Tej Pratap has had run-ins with senior leaders of the party. He had criticised Jagadanand Singh during the RJD’s 25th anniversary celebrations when Tej Pratap said that Jagadanand Singh is imposing his will and does not listen to him. After that, Jagadanand Singh had reportedly tendered his resignation to party chief Lalu Prasad. Later Lalu Prasad sent Tejashwi Yadav to damage control the situation. Both Tejashwi and Jagadanand Singh met Lalu Prasad in Delhi and the matter was resolved.

Despite the controversy, Jagadanand Singh was regularly going to the office then, but now this time after the controversy erupted on Sunday, he has stopped going to the RJD office.

