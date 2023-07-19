INDIA

Tej Pratap Yadav admitted to hospital after chest pain

Bihar Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was admitted in a private hospital here after chest pain on Wednesday evening.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister in the Nitish Kumar government, had chaired a meeting of the department in Aranya Bhawan on Wednesday afternoon and then returned to his official residence.

In the evening, he complained of chest pain and was accordingly admitted to Medivarsal hospital in Patna. He is currently under observation of a team of doctors.

