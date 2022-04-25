RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, who on Monday faced allegations of beating up a party youth leader, announced his resignation from the RJD after meeting his father and party’s national President Lalu Prasad.

RJD youth leader Ramraj Yadav accused Lalu Prasad’s elder son of beating him during Iftar party, held at the official residence of his mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Friday.

Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that he has always respected the members of the party, but accused a section of leaders of “conspiring” against him.

“I always walked on the path of our leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. RJD state President Jagadanand Singh, MLC Sunil Singh and (brother Tejeshwi Yadav’s political advisor) Sanjay Singh conspired against me…” he said.

Ramraj Yadav, who is the RJD’s Patna Youth Wing President, on Monday alleged that Tej Pratap Yadav and five of his aides held him captive in a room inside Rabri Devi’s residence and beat him mercilessly. They had also made a video clip of the incident.

“I was looking after three pandals inside Rabri Devi’s house on March 22 on the day of Dawat-e-Iftar when Tej Pratap Yadav came and asked me to follow inside a room in the residence. As soon as I went there, he started beating me. There were 5 more men present there. Tej Pratap asked me to take off my clothes and then he beat me in a completely naked stage. Moreover, one of the persons also made a video of the incident while Tej Pratap and others persons were beating me,” he alleged.

“When I asked why they were beating me, Tej Pratap Yadav said that I was in the camp of Tejashwi Yadav and Jagadanand Singh. He also said that whenever he beat anyone, he used to make videos of the incident. He also threatened to upload the video on social media.

“I was in hell for 18 minutes… During the 18 minutes torture, Tej Pratap Yadav had used over 500 abusive words for me for staying in the camp of Tejashwi Yadav. I managed to escape from after Tej Pratap Yadav came out. My vehicle was parked outside Rabri Devi’s residence but I did not use it. I took the help of my friend to escape from the house. If I would not have escaped, they would have probably killed me,” he alleged.

According to the youth leader, Tej Pratap Yadav wanted him to work in his Chatra Janshakti Parishad, but was angry with him since his refusal.

“After escaping from the Rabri Devi residence, I called state President Jagadanand Singh and revealed my ordeal but he refused to help me and disconnected the phone. I was facing humiliation for the last three days and did not come out from my own house. Today I have given resignation to Jagadanand Singh at the RJD office. Tejashwi Yadav was also present in the office but he was in the other room,” Ramraj Singh said.

Following the sensational allegation, Tej Pratap Yadav has uploaded an old photo of Ramraj Yadav and himself on Twitter.

Terming Ramraj Yadav “my younger brother and a strong member of RJD”, he claimed that the youth leader levelled the allegations under the influence of a section of party leaders.

Tejashwi Yadav said: “We have learnt through the media about the incident and I am looking into it.”

