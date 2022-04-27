RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who is embroiled in controversy over allegedly thrashing a party youth leader, on Wednesday levelled sensational allegations against former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Referring to a video he uploaded on social media, Tej Pratap Yadav, claiming to have exposed a journalist of a Youtube channel who came to his residence for his interview, accused Manjhi of trying to malign him and his family.

As per the video, as soon as the journalist entered the premises, Tej Pratap Yadav, along with his camera team, was waiting for him and asked the journalist to keep his mike and mobile phone out of the house for the interview.

Following the instructions, the journalist named Ved Prakash went outside the premises, entered his car and sped away.

Tej Pratap claimed that he had exposed Ved Prakash as he fled from his house without taking his interview.

“I have followed the car of Ved Prakash. It was parked outside the official residence of Jitan Ram Manjhi. He is the person conspiring against me to malign my political and social image and also conspiring against the Lalu Prasad family,” he claimed.

“I always respect every journalist who comes to my house or we meet anywhere else but some journalists are playing in the hands of leaders like Jitan Ram Manjhi. The conspiracy is taking place from the house of Jitan Ram Manjhi,” he added.

Reacting to the allegations, Danish Rizwan, the national General Secretary of Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha, said: “As per the video uploaded by Tej Pratap Yadav, he is clearly telling the journalist Ved Prakash Yadav to put the gun mike and mobile phone outside to take his interview. How could a journalist take an interview without a gun mike and mobile phone. The intention of Tej Pratap Yadav was probably realised by Ved Prakash. He has an apprehension of where he would be beaten by Tej Pratap inside his official Bungalow. Hence, he fled from there.”

“I admit that Ved Prakash, after the incident, came to the residence of Jitan Ram Manjhi. He is a leader of Dalit community. Any person comes to his residence, he used to protect them and also try to bring justices for him as per his capacity,” Rizwan added.

“The allegation of Tej Pratap Yadav is completely baseless. Tej Pratap does political stunts every day. People of Bihar know it. Recently, a youth leader of RJD had levelled serious allegations on him for beating him inside Rabri Devi’s residence. Everyone knew his difference with Tejashwi Yadav, Jagadanand Singh and other leaders of RJD. He has left his wife. Is Jitan Ram Manjhi behind all these incidents?” he asked.

