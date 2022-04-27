Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has reportedly shifted from his official stand road Bungalow to 10 circular road residence of Rabri Devi.

According to sources, the Tuesday night’s development is a political move as Tej Pratap wants to stay close to Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav to target his political opponents within the party.

Currently, Tej Pratap Yadav is facing charges of assaulting a party’s youth president Ramraj Yadav inside his mother’s residence on April 22 during Dawat-E-Iftar party. Ramraj Yadav has threatened to register an FIR against Tej Pratap Yadav if the party fails to take action against him.

Tej Pratap Yadav, on the other hand, claimed that party state president Jagadanand Singh, MLC Sunil Kumar Singh and Tejashwi Yadav’s political advisor Sanjay Singh are conspiring against him and allegations of a beating the youth leader was a part of their conspiracy.

At present, Sanjay Singh is staying in Rabri Devi’s residence. Jagadanand Singh and Sunil Singh also visit 10 circular road regularly. With Tej Pratap Yadav shifting there, the chances of confrontation with Sanjay Singh, Jagadanand Singh and Sunil Singh cannot be ruled out.

Besides, if Ramraj Yadav registers an FIR against him, it will be tough affair for Patna police to arrest Tej Pratap Yadav from the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi who is currently a leader of opposition in Bihar Vidhan Parishad and Tejashwi Yadav, who is also living there, is a leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly and both being constitutional posts.

On Wednesday, Ramraj Yadav said: “We are waiting for RJD top leadership to take action against Tej Pratap Yadav. If they do not take action in a day or two, I will go to the police to register an FIR against him. I am a son of a Yadav and will never compromise with my dignity.”

