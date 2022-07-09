Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of snatching 1.3 crore jobs per month.

“During the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, the NDA had promised to provide 19 lakh jobs to people. During the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs and assured that 80 crore people of the country will be employed till 2022. Instead of providing jobs, this government has snatched 1.3 crore jobs per month,” Tejashwi said in a tweet.

Unemployment is one of the key issues that the RJD leader has been raising against the BJP government and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, Tejashwi had promised to give 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting if he was elected to power. The NDA leaders countered his claim with providing 19 lakh jobs to the youth of Bihar.

The RJD leader had earlier said that the Prime Minister recently announced to give 10 lakh jobs in next one-and-a-half years.

“Bihar government is claiming to provide 19 lakh jobs and the Centre is saying it will give 10 lakh jobs. Will 10 lakh jobs count from the 19 lakh jobs promised in Bihar?” Tejashwi asked.

