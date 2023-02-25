INDIA

Tejashwi accuses Centre of step-motherly treatment towards Bihar

Ahead of rallies of the Mahagathbandhan and the BJP in Bihar on Saturday, deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP-led Centre of step-motherly treatment towards the state.

“Amit Shah is coming to Bihar. So he should reveal to the people why the Central government cheated Bihar in the Union Budget. If the Central government has announced a lot of things for the state in the budget, then Shah should reveal it,” Tejashwi said.

“People across the country have made their mind to remove the BJP led government from the Centre,” Tejashwi said.

Mahagathbandhan’s rally will start shortly in Rangbhumi ground in Purnia where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, various leaders Sitaram Yechuri, D Raja, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Akhilesh Singh will address people of Seemanchal and Bihar.

On the other hand, a rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be held in Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran district.

After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, this will be Shah’s third visit to the state.

He had earlier addressed the Jan Bhawna Rally in Purnia on September 23 last year.

