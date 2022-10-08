INDIA

Tejashwi attacks BJP for ‘targeting’ his family using CBI

RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, said on Saturday that BJP is going to lose the by-elections in Mokama and Gopalganj and that is why it is using central agencies to target his family members.

Tejashwi’s remarks came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheeted 16 persons, including his father Lalu Prasad and mother Rabri Devi, in connection with a job scam that took place during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Railway Minister in the UPA government.

It has been alleged that more than 1 lakh square feet of land belonging to job aspirants’ families in Patna was reportedly transferred to Lalu Prasad’s family in return for jobs.

“It is a well-known strategy of the BJP to use central agencies against Lalu Prasad, as its leaders know that they are going to lose in the upcoming bypolls in Bihar. We have talked to the people of Mokama and Gopalganj and we are sure that the grand alliance candidates will win both the seats comfortably. We will soon announce the candidates’ names,” Tejashwi told mediapersons at the Patna airport before leaving for Delhi to attend a party meeting where Lalu Prasad will be declared as RJD’s national president.

“The BJP is misusing the central agencies against the opposition leaders. Today it is the CBI, tomorrow we are expecting the ED and the Income Tax to come after us. What is new in it,” Tejashwi asked.

The CBI chargesheet also names two daughters of Lalu Prasad — Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav.

