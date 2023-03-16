INDIA

Tejashwi challenges CBI summons in Delhi HC

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has challenged summons issued by the CBI in connection to the alleged land-for-job scam case, in the Delhi High Court.

A Special CBI court had issued three summons to Tejashwi for March 4, 11 and 14, but he did not appear even once citing personal issues.

On Wednesday, he urged the high court for the cancellation of the CBI summons.

The plea’s hearing will be taken up by a bench led by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Thursday.

The development comes after a special CBI court earlier on Wednesday granted bails to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti in the land-for-job scam case.

The CBI had summoned a total of 16 persons in this case.

20230316-100003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Virat Kohli’s lengthy ‘lean patch’ hurting India, will selectors take a...

    Odisha govt notifies Mahendragiri hill as biodiversity heritage site

    IIT Madras Professor bags International Prize for Water

    Lucknow Bishop gets death threat on WhatsApp