Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday claimed that 108 cartoons containing more than 1,100 bottles of liquor were seized from the house of a person related to the son of Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha.

“When I was in Vidhan Sabha, I was informed that 108 cartons of liquor containing more than 1,100 bottles were seized from the house of the father-in-law of Vijay Sinha’s son. The matter needs to be investigated and authorities should come out with the truth. If it is true, it is a very serious matter,” he said.

“BJP leaders are making hue and cry on liquor and everyone knows that the liquor is smuggled either from Haryana or Uttar Pradesh where BJP is in power,” he alleged.

Tejashwi Yadav also defended the statement of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that those who drink liquor will die.

“Every parent is aware and warns their children to avoid consuming liquor or drugs. Our Chief Minister is aware the people of Bihar avoid drinking liquor. It is a bad thing. What is wrong in it (his statement),” he asked.

Tejashwi Yadav, along with Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, went to Kolkata to attend the Eastern Zonal Council meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation and various issues of the eastern region

Chief Ministers of every eastern state were invited but Nitish Kumar skipped it, sending his deputy and Finance Minister for it.

20221216-223203