Tejashwi counters Nitish’s ‘Jal-Jiwan-Haryali’ Yatra

Patna, Jan 10 (IANS) As the election year arrives in Bihar, leaders from different political parties are trying to connect with the common people.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is going among the people across the state through his ‘Jal-Jiwan-Haryali’ (water, life and greenery) campaign while his rival and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has also reached out to the people.

Tejashwi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, has planned to reach out among the people with ongoing issues like National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

An RJD leader said that on the instruction of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi will hold ‘resistance’ meetings in various districts of Bihar and explain how this law is creating a bad atmosphere in the society.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “Tejashwi will start it from Seemanchal on January 16.”

RJD previously has taken to the streets of the capital city Patna against the CAA under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav.

RJD Principal General Secretary Alok Mehta said that this instruction has been given by Lalu Yadav. He said that the first meeting would be held on January 16 in Kishanganj. While the next day on January 17, Tejashwi would address a rally in Araria. On January 18, he will address the resistance meeting at the Rajendra Stadium, in Katihar.

The opposition has been constantly attacking the CAA, NRC and NPR. RJD President Lalu Prasad also continues to target the central government regarding the CAA through his Twitter handle.

Significantly, the RLSP, the Congress, the Vikassheel Insaan Party and the Hindustani Awam Morcha, which constitutes the Grand Alliance of the opposition, are also against the CAA.

