In wake of the leak of the question paper of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary examination on Sunday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday demanded the state government to compensate every candidate with Rs 5,000.

Noting that the BPSC’s question papers often leak in Bihar, he quipped that the state government should rename it the Bihar Public Leak Commission (BPLC). BPSC never conducts examinations on schedule in Bihar, he added.

“BPSC is a prestigious examination in Bihar. It has a specific institution to conduct the examination. Still, question papers are frequently leaked here. You could imagine what would happen to other examinations. As question papers are frequently leaking in Bihar, that means somebody sitting in the system and repeatedly doing such acts. State government should compensate every student with Rs 5,000, especially those who came to the examination centers from remote areas,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“The question paper was leaked in the afternoon and Nitish Kumar said in the evening that he is looking after it. It was a casual approach of Nitish Kumar which is indication that he is not concerned about it much. The futures of youths are being destroyed in Bihar and he is not much concerned about it,” he added.

“This is the actual development of the double engine government of Nitish Kumar and BJP in Bihar. When you ask BJP and Nitish Kumar, price rise of commodities, fuel, question papers leaks, crime are the definition of their development. We have raised the question paper leak incidents several times in the Bihar assembly,” he said.

Nitish Kumar, however, said: “As soon as I learnt about question papers leak in Bihar, I have directed the Police Department to investigate this matter and quickly bring the result in this matter.”

“The question paper is issued from the Patna office and goes to all districts. The investigating team is looking for the place where the question papers have leaked. We will take the strongest possible action against the culprits,” he said.

Meanwhile, BPSC aspirants agitated at several places in Bihar. A large number of aspiring candidates assembled at Gandhi Maidan on Monday and burnt the effigy of Nitish Kumar.

Patna police enhanced the security of BPSC office in Patna after the leak of question paper.

Sources have said that Bihar Police detained 4 persons in connection with the question paper leak on Monday. The BPSC had conducted a preliminary examination for 809 posts on Sunday.

