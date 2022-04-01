INDIA

Tejashwi faces security lapse in Saharsa

After a youth breached the security of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar near Patna recently, the security of Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav was allegedly compromised in the state’s Saharsa on Friday.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is currently campaigning for his party’s candidates in the MLC elections from local bodies slated next week, was in Saharsa for a public meeting.

After his helicopter landed at the scheduled place, he was walking towards the stage when a large number of villagers surrounded him. He, somehow, managed to reach the stage with the help of his personal security guards.

RJD’s youth wing Vice President, Dr Gautam Krishna tweeted a video of the incident on the party’s official handle, writing: “Close shave for Tejashwi in Saharsa due to the security failure of district administration.”

