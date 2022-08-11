INDIA

Tejashwi invites ED, CBI, I-T to open their offices in his house

NewsWire
0
0

Newly appointed deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav invited ED, CBI and Income Tax to open their offices inside his residence and investigate whatever they want. “We have no objection with it,” Yadav said.

“We want the people of ED, CBI, Income Tax to open the offices inside my house. Still, if they would not get peace then what can I do? We have no objection with whatever they want to investigate against us,” Tejashwi said.

“Lalan Singh, the national president of JD-U, rightly pointed out that we have nothing to hide and we are not afraid of central agencies. They have chargesheeted me a long time ago but initiated trial in the court. They do not have proof against me. The case (IRCTC scam) happened at a time when I did not have beards and mustache,” Tejashwi said.

“During 18-month tenure as a deputy chief minister of Bihar, there was not a single charge of corruption on me. We have 18 ministers under the RJD quota and none of them were involved in any kind of corruption case,” Tejashwi said.

“BJP has only one modus operandi to create fear through CBI, ED, Income Tax and if any leader is scared of. If anyone is ready for horse-trading, fix the rate and buy it,” Tejashwi said.

“After the formation of a new government in Bihar, it brings a smile on the faces of common people not only in the cities but in villages, Panchayats and blocks. We are committed to form a government with the motive of ‘Dawai, Sichai, Padhai, Kamai, Sunwai and Karwayi’. Once the government passes the vote of trust in the Bihar assembly, we will give jobs to every hand in Bihar,” Tejashwi said.

After becoming Bihar’s deputy chief minister, Tejashwi Yadav went to Delhi to take the blessings of his father Lalu Prasad.

20220811-193002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farmers vacate Ghazipur border, Tikait thanks all for support

    Andhra CM unveils renewed YSR Bima insurance scheme

    Using wife as ATM amounts to mental harassment: K’taka HC

    7 children die of ‘mysterious illness’ in Rajasthan district