INDIA

Tejashwi is the youngest, Bijendra Yadav the oldest minister in Nitish govt

NewsWire
0
0

In the new cabinet of the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, 33-year-old Tejashwi Yadav is the youngest minister while Bijendra Prasad Yadav, 76, the state power minister under the JD(U) quota, is the oldest.

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar is 71-years-old.

Besides Tejashwi Yadav, the cabinet has three other ministers in the 30-year age group — Tej Pratap Yadav, 34; science and technology minister Sumit Kumar Singh who is 38; and Minister Jayan Raj is 35-years-old.

The 40-50 year age group include ministers: Lesi Singh (48), Kumar Sarvajeet (47), Santosh Suman (47), Anita Devi (50), Jitendra Rai (44), Jama Khan (47), Murari Prasad Gautam (42), Sudhakar Singh (44), Shamim Ahmed (48), Mohammad Shahnawaz (40), Surendra Ram (43) Mohamad Israil Mansoori (44).

Tejashwi Yadav has chosen a young team in the RJD, who are part of the Bihar government. Sixteen RJD ministers took the oath on Tuesday and 11 of them are under 50 years of age.

The average age of the ministers of Nitish Kumar government is 52.

20220817-133403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Clear sky with warm weather likely in J&K

    Psychologists urge parents to engage kids to prevent anxiety, depression

    Chennai corp doubles zonal enforcement team members for strict lockdown

    1971 War movie ‘Pippa’ brings a forgotten tank battle to life