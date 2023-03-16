INDIA

Tejashwi not accused, BJP leaders still maligning him: RJD

RJD leader Chitranjan Gagan on Thursday accused the BJP of deliberately maligning the image of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav despite his name not figuring in the CBI’s FIR and charge sheet in the IRCTC “land for job” scam.

“The BJP leaders are under deep frustration and unnecessarily dragging the name of Tejashwi Yadav in land for the jobs case. His name is not in the FIR and in the charge sheet. He is just a witness in this case and the witness cannot be an accused. Still, BJP leaders are saying that Tejashwi will go to jail,” Gagan said.

“The BJP leaders, under the direction of top leaders of Delhi, are making statements against Tejashwi Yadav to malign his image,” he added.

“The CBI has issued summons only for questioning but BJP leaders are spreading complete falsehoods. The Central government is using the constitutional agencies for its own political benefit. Due to their wrongful intention, our leader Tejashwi Yadav went to court so that the agencies would not force him to make a statement. Tejashwi Yadav is not an accused. Hence why would he be arrested?” Gagan said.

