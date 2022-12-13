INDIA

Tejashwi terms Nitish Kumar his ‘guardian’

Soon after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the next assembly election will be contested under the leadership of his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, the latter termed him a “guardian”.

“I cannot comment on the future but I must say that Nitish Kumar is our guardian and we are working under his leadership,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

As Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav jointly distributed the joining letters to the candidates of various departments in Patna, reporters asked the former about his announcement earlier in the day.

“I am repeatedly saying that Tejashwi Yadav will be our future leader. We are promoting him and he will do the same in future,” Nitish Kumar said while calling Tejashwi Yadav to stand alongside him. Tejashwi Yadav at that time was standing just behind him.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar, during the meeting of Mahagathbandhan leaders, announced that the next Assembly election in 2025 will be contested under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav.

He also said that he has no ambition to become Prime Minister of the country, and is only aiming to defeat the BJP and remove it from the Centre.

