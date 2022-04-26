Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav announced a report card of the current tenure of Nitish Kumar government would be released on June 5.

The decision was taken after meeting with leaders of the Mahagathbandhan’s other constituents – the CPI, the CPI-M and the CPI-ML in the RJD office here. However, the Congress was not invited and its status is not clear.

“As per the poll promises of Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, it had mentioned issues like corruption, employment, smooth law and order situation. The Nitish Kumar government has failed to address these issues in the last one and a half years. Hence, we have decided to issue a report card highlighting its failure on June 5,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“Bihar is having a double engine government, still it has failed on all fronts. The leaders of NDA are not talking about the 19 lakh jobs which they had promised during the 2020 Assembly election. Incidents of crime are frequently taking place in Bihar. Price rise of fuel and commodities are also rocketing in Bihar,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav also said that they had decided to organise such a meeting every month for the better coordination between Mahagathbandhan partners.

