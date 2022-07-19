A day after Tejashwi Yadav’s shocking disclosure on Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Sanjay Jaiswal, the chief of BJP’s Bihar unit, claimed that the RJD leader wanted to form the government with BJP in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, shocked the BJP on Monday after he claimed that Rai had met him before becoming a Union minister.

“He (Nityanand Rai) requested me to take him into the RJD fold. He told me that he was not feeling comfortable in the BJP,” Tejashwi Yadav claimed after casting his vote for the Presidential poll.

“The meeting between Tejashwi Yadav and Nityanand Rai took place on a flight wherein the former had expressed his desire to form the government in Bihar with the BJP. The idea was to save his family members from going to jail, but we turned down his offer,” Jaiswal said.

“Tejashwi Yadav can go to any level to save his family members from going to jail. But the BJP has never compromised with corrupt people,” Jaiswal said.

20220719-234002