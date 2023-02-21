INDIA

Tejashwi will become Bihar CM after Holi, claims RJD MLA

NewsWire
0
0

Amid coalition partner JD-U’s “U-turn” over Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav being made the alliance’s CM face in 2025, a RJD MLA on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will hand over his post to him after Holi next month.

“2025 is far away, I am talking about Fagua (Holi). Nitish Kumar is going to hand over the post of Chief Minister to Tejashwi Yadav after Holi this year. We want Nitish Kumar to become the Prime Minister of the country,” Vijay Kumar Mandal, the RJD MLA from Dinara in Rohtas district, said.

His statement came at a time when JD-U national President Lalan Singh said that the decision about who will lead the Mahagathbandhan in 2025 is yet to be made.

“When first meeting of Mahagathbandhan took place last year, the leaders of CPI-ML who were sitting on the front row, elected Tejashwi Yadav as a leader. They along with Congress leaders are standing with Tejashwi Yadav firmly in Vidhan Sabha or before Governor. I also trust CM Nitish Kumar as well who said that the next election will be fought under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav in 2025. I am sure he will fulfill the promise,” Mandal said.

20230221-221205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 90% polling in Munugode by-poll

    Flipkart lodges FIR against unknown persons for storing narcotics in counterfeit...

    Vellore village boycotts local polls as seat reserved for SC (Woman)

    More cases of fractures, without fall, being reported in Lucknow