Amid coalition partner JD-U’s “U-turn” over Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav being made the alliance’s CM face in 2025, a RJD MLA on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will hand over his post to him after Holi next month.

“2025 is far away, I am talking about Fagua (Holi). Nitish Kumar is going to hand over the post of Chief Minister to Tejashwi Yadav after Holi this year. We want Nitish Kumar to become the Prime Minister of the country,” Vijay Kumar Mandal, the RJD MLA from Dinara in Rohtas district, said.

His statement came at a time when JD-U national President Lalan Singh said that the decision about who will lead the Mahagathbandhan in 2025 is yet to be made.

“When first meeting of Mahagathbandhan took place last year, the leaders of CPI-ML who were sitting on the front row, elected Tejashwi Yadav as a leader. They along with Congress leaders are standing with Tejashwi Yadav firmly in Vidhan Sabha or before Governor. I also trust CM Nitish Kumar as well who said that the next election will be fought under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav in 2025. I am sure he will fulfill the promise,” Mandal said.

