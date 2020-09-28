Tejashwi will buy 10 lakh firearms to promote crime in Bihar: Fadnavis

Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) Taking a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of 10 lakh jobs, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted sharply on Monday and said that Tejashwi will purchase 10 lakh tamanche (firearms) and will distribute them among his supporters and unemployed youths to promote kidnappings, looting and robberies in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that there are over 10 lakh jobs vacant in various government departments. These posts will be filled at the first cabinet meeting if his party comes to power in Bihar.

“When I heard the 10 lakh job promise of Tejashwi Yadav I discussed it with my colleagues. I was informed that he will purchase 10 lakh tamanche and he will distribute them among unemployed youths and RJD members,” Fadnavis said during the BJP’s ‘Youth Town Hall’ event in Patna.

“He wants to push Bihar into the era of his father and mother of 15 years ago when they developed Jungle Raj. At that time, crime cases were at their highest. This is his real strategy,” Fadnavis said.

“The people of Bihar know that era and they also know the current law and order situation in Bihar. Now, women can freely go out at night. The people of Bihar will not give them a chance to flourish here and form the government,” Fadnavis said.

“In the last 15 years under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the state has improved immensely. They (Lalu Prasad) had opened Charwaha Vidyalaya (shepherd school) and the combination of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi is responsible for opening IIM and IIT. We have AIIMS in Patna and another opening in Darbhanga,” Fadnavis said.

Newly elected BJP youth wing (national) president Tejasvi Surya said that Tejashwi Yadav is talking about jobs but he doesn’t know how to earn money through work.

“He represents dynastic politics. He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Hence, he does not know how to do labour. On the other hand our PM Narendra Modi belongs to the ground. He was a swayamsevak in the early stages and reached the highest level. Similarly, our home minister Amit Shah was a block level worker and is now occupying the office of home minister. They know the pain of the common people. It also reflects the democratic structure of the BJP,” Surya said.

“Tejashwi Yadav doesn’t have the moral right to talk about jobs. He is politically unemployed and wants to come to power. As far as vacant posts are concerned, they will be filled as soon as the next government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar is formed,” Surya said.

