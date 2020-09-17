Tejashwi won’t get the job to rule Bihar: BJP

Patna, Sep 17 (IANS) As the opposition in Bihar led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal is observing “Unemployment Day” to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday, the BJP hit back saying that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will not get the job to rule Bihar.

Nand Kishor Yadav, Minister of Road Construction, said that the people of Bihar will not give the job to rule the state to Tejashwi Yadav.

“Tejashwi Yadav and the entire opposition are desperately misleading the people of Bihar to come to the power. He will not succeed in it,” Yadav said.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has asked 17 hard hitting questions related to unemployment, migration, coronavirus and the flood situation to the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

Replying to Tejashwi, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Rs 13,000 crore to feed the people of Bihar during the pandemic. Around 8.71 crore people are given 5 kilogram food grains per month and 2.38 crore people directly got Rs 1,500 in their bank accounts.

“The opposition alleges that youths are not getting jobs in Bihar while the Centre and state have expended Rs 35,000 crore for the purpose,” Modi said.

“Our former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had dreamed about rail and road bridges on the Kosi and Ganga rivers connecting Digha and Sonpur, and a bridge in Munger on the Ganga. Now, PM Narendra Modi is completing these projects,” Modi said.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that PM Modi has the aim to secure the country from external forces, help poor people and undertake meaningful development in all sectors.

“The most satisfactory thing for me is the development in the field of technology. Modi ji has a mantra of ‘reform, perform and transform’. Digital India, Make In India, Start-Up India are some of the examples of it,” said Prasad.

The Bihar unit of the BJP has organised a blood donation camp to celebrate PM Modi’s 70th birthday.

–IANS

