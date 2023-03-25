INDIA

Tejashwi Yadav likely to appear before CBI in land-for-job case

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is expected to join the probe of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the land-for-job scam on Saturday.

According to sources, Tejashwi is likely to reach the CBI’s headquarters by 11 a.m.

Tejashwi had skipped three summons on March 4, 11 and 14. Last time, he did not join the probe citing wife’s health issues.

Earlier this month, the probe agency had questioned former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and ex-Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad in the matter.

In its case, the CBI has alleged that during the investigation, it was found that the accused in conspiracy with the then general manager and CPO of the Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of close relatives of the Lalu family.

A case had been registered against Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri Devi, two daughters and 15 others, including unknown public servants and private persons.

“While serving as the railway minister during 2004-2009, Lalu Yadav had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of substitutes in Group ‘D’ posts in different Zones of Railways,” an official said.

A number of residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land in favour of the family members of Lalu and a private company controlled by the family.

“No advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different Zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

“In continuation of this modus operandi, about 1,05,292 sq. feet land, immovable properties situated in Patna were acquired by the former minister and his family through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, showing the payment made to seller in cash in most of the land transfers,” the CBI had said.

20230325-091604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Revamp your space

    First ever cultural exhibition at historic Raghunath Temple in J&K

    Remembering the poet-philosopher Guru Arjan Dev Ji

    Kashmir University gets its first woman Vice Chancellor