Tejashwi Yadav may opt for ‘Padyatra’ from Patna to Delhi for caste census

Seeking to take on political strategist Prashant Kishor, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that he may opt for a “padyatra” (foot march) from Patna to Delhi to press for the demand for a caste-based census in Bihar and in the country.

“We have a long-standing demand to conduct a caste based census in Bihar. On the efforts of RJD and its leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, a motion for conducting a caste-based census was passed twice in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Bihar Legislative Council. Following our initiative, leaders of all parties of Bihar also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, I am not seeing any option other than coming on the road and for a padyatra from Patna to Delhi to conduct a caste based census,” he said.

It may be assumed that Tejashwi Yadav, through his padyatra, would seek to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but he is actually looking at Kishor as a possible political threat in Bihar in the next Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections.

Kishor, who has announced that he would put of forming a new party, has already decided to start a 3,000 km “Padyatra” from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran on October 2, through all the districts of Bihar to connect with people.

PK, as he is popularly known, had during an interaction with media persons on May 5 said: “Who has done a padyatra of 3,000 km in Bihar or anywhere in the country to understand the actual status on ground level and connect with people.”

20220509-234931

