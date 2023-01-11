INDIA

Tejashwi Yadav says unaware of police action on farmers in Buxar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that he is not aware of any police action against farmers in Buxar district.

“I have no knowledge about the incident. I just learnt from the media… The officials have been asked to inform about the technicalities of the issues,” he said.

Police in Buxar allegedly assaulted a number of farmers and their families, including women and children, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The farmers of Banarpur village under Chausa block were protesting for the compensation of their lands acquired by the thermal power company.

The statement of Tejashwi Yadav is similar to a recent statement of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who said he was unaware of a police baton charge on BSSC students in Patna.

Following the Buxar assault, the angry farmers went on rampage, setting more than half a dozen government and private vehicles on fire.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Buxar arrested 6 persons on the charge of arson. A large number of policemen were also deployed in the village and at the thermal power unit to prevent any untoward incidents.

20230111-184602

