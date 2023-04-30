INDIA

Tejashwi’s role in unity efforts as important as Nitish’s, says RJD

With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spearheading the opposition unity moves in the country, the role of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav cannot be less important. Kumar also met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for the first time after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

Former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been a trusted ally of the Congress for years, had taken the initiative for the meeting with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in September last year. Tejashwi Yadav is accompanying Nitish Kumar to the meetings with opposition leaders.

“Lalu Prasad is considered as the biggest anti BJP-RSS leader who always advocates a non-BJP government in the country. As his health is not good, Tejashwi Yadav is doing his job to unite the opposition parties along with Nitish Kumar. The pair of Nitish-Tejashwi has uprooted the BJP from Bihar and they are uniting the opposition parties to uproot the Narendra Modi government from the Centre,” said Mritunjay Tiwari, national spokesperson of the RJD.

“We have only one ambition — to stop the anti=people government of Narendra Modi. This government has not done anything for the common people. Moreover, the way it is targeting leaders of opposition parties using constitutional bodies, it is a threat to democracy in the country. No one knows what will happen if Narendra Modi retains his position after the 2024 Lok Sabha election. It may be possible that the BJP government would change the Constitution,” Tiwari said.

“The leaders of the opposition parties are being selectively targeted by the Central government through the CBI, ED and the Income Tax department. Why are raids not taking place on BJP leaders. There are corruption cases against many BJP leaders like B.S. Yediyurappa, Himanta Biswa Sarma but the CBI, ED or Income Tax department will not raid them. Clearly, they are wanting to destroy the opposition parties and leaders of the country and we have the right to defend ourselves. The best way to defend ourselves and democracy in the country is to remove the BJP from power. Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are doing a splendid job,” Tiwari said.

“As far as the political ambitions of Tejashwi Yadav are concerned, he himself said in the Bihar Assembly that neither has he any wish to become the Chief Minister of Bihar nor does Nitish Kumar have any ambition to become the Prime Minister. They are just uniting the opposition parties against the BJP,” Tiwari stated.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the Environment and Forest Minister of Bihar and elder son of Lalu Prasad, said: “The pair of Tej-Tejashwi has stopped the BJP in Bihar and now Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar and other leaders of the opposition parties will remove the Narendra Modi government from the Centre.”

