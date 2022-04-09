It was an interesting moment for many fans of Tejasswi Prakash while she made an entry for ‘Dance Deewane Juniors event at The Westin, Mumbai, to meet Karan Kundrra. He will be seen as a host on the show.

She caught the attention of the paparazzi as both Karan and Tejasswi are rumoured to be in relationship since ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Tejasswi grabbed the eyeballs because of her sari look and she had applied vermilion. However, that was her look from Ekta Kapoor’s show.

The adorable couple were seen walking holding each others’ hands. They hugged each other and later Tejasswi left from the hotel without any interaction with the media.

Popular television personalities Karan and Tejasswi are often seen together on several occasions and they are called TejRan by their fans.

Judged by Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor, actress and dancer Nora Fatehi, choreographer Marzi Pestonji and hosted by Karan Kundrra, ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ will premiere on April 23 on Colors.

