ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tejasswi Prakash: Today the regional cinema landscape has changed drastically

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Tejasswi Prakash is all set to make her debut in Marathi cinema with the film ‘Mann Kasturi Re’. The 29-year-old actress talked about regional cinema and how the makers are trying more bold and realistic content.

She said: “Today the regional cinema landscape has changed drastically – the makers are more experimental and are taking bold steps when it comes to content. I’m really excited for my fans to see this film.”

Tejasswi had made her mark in the TV industry with her participation in reality shows like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’. She is also remembered for her role as Diya Singh in TV serial ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’ or Uruvi in ‘Karn Sangini’, and currently the actress is seen as Pratha Gujral in ‘Naagin 6’.

Post her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Tejasswi’s chemistry with Karan Kundrra has become the talk of the town and the couple are grabbing eyeballs for their posts and reels.

Now as she is going to start a new journey by being part of a Marathi film, the actress said that being a Maharashtrian it is perfect for her to take up the project and she can connect well with it.

“I grew up watching Marathi movies. Being a Maharashtrian myself, it just felt right to take up ‘Mann Kasturi Re’ since it was a nostalgic moment for me,” she added.

‘Mann Kasturi Re’ is releasing on November 4.

20221018-152603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film ‘The...

    Pankit Thakker misses attending weddings

    Avika Gor: This time will go but leave a lot of...

    Sonam Kapoor is pregnant! Announces pregnancy with beautiful monochrome pictures